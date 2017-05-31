___

Nest security camera knows who’s home with Google face tech

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nest Labs is adding Google’s facial recognition technology to a high-resolution home-security camera, offering a glimpse of a future in which increasingly intelligent, internet-connected computers can see and understand what’s going on in people’s homes. With the new feature, you could program the camera to recognize a child, friend or neighbor, after which it will send you notifications about that person being in the home.

What’s behind the German trade surplus angering Trump?

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) —President Donald Trump keeps criticizing Germany’s trade surplus with the United States. Germans say their products are just better and people want to buy them. Here’s a look at Germany’s trading relationship with the U.S. and the rest of the world.

Covered-up chic: Big brands are waking up to modest fashion

LONDON (AP) — Big brands are responding to growing demand for “modest fashion.” From exclusive designers to fast-fashion chains, retailers are trying to court millions of Muslim consumers, especially around the month of Ramadan, which started last week, when many Muslims buy new clothes and dress up.

US stocks slide further as banks and energy companies sink

NEW YORK (AP) — US stocks fall as banks weaken after executives say their trading businesses are having a rough quarter. Energy companies skid along with oil prices. Drugmakers and utilities finish higher.

Trump expected to leave climate deal — but with ‘caveats’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from a landmark global climate agreement. However, Trump and his aides are looking for “caveats in the language” related to the exit and had not made a final decision. Leaving the deal would fulfill a central campaign pledge but would anger allies who spent years in difficult negotiations to produce an accord to reduce carbon emissions.

Analysts: Leaving climate deal likely wouldn’t add US jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has declared that abandoning the Paris climate agreement would be a victory for the American economy. But many economists say pulling out of the deal likely wouldn’t add jobs.

Investors press Exxon on disclosure of climate change impact

DALLAS (AP) — Shareholders are pushing Exxon to disclose how climate-change regulations could hurt demand for oil. The oil giant’s CEO promises that the board will consider the vote, which came over company objections. Exxon is holding its annual meeting as profit is down and the stock price has been sagging.

Some cities, states help minorities enter marijuana industry

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Some states and cities where marijuana is legal are trying to make up for disproportionate effects of drug enforcement on minorities by giving them a better chance at entering the pot industry. In Ohio, for instance, a 2016 medical pot law included setting aside 15 percent of marijuana-related licenses for minority businesses. The effort’s supporters say legalization is enriching white people but not brown and black people who have been arrested for pot crimes at far greater rates than whites.

Kellogg shutters distribution centers, lays off workers

NEW YORK (AP) — Kellogg is closing distribution centers around the nation, laying off more than 1,000 workers. The company is following through on a prior decision to shift to a warehouse system. It has been cutting costs as sales decline amid changing consumer trends.

With season over, CBS’ dominance remains a constant

NEW YORK (AP) — For all the changes in how television is made and consumed, CBS’ success remains a constant. The Nielsen company says CBS is the most popular prime-time network now for the ninth straight year, and 14 of the last 15.

Ohio attorney general sues 5 drugmakers over opiate crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio attorney general is suing five drugmakers for their alleged role perpetrating the state’s addictions epidemic. Attorney General Mike DeWine accuses the companies of intentionally misleading patients about the dangers of painkillers and promoting benefits of the drugs not backed by science. DeWine, a Republican expected to run for governor next year, joins other states that have filed similar lawsuits.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 1.11 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 2,411.80.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 20.82 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,008.65.

The Nasdaq composite declined 4.67 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,198.52.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.34, or 2.7 percent, to $48.32 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, fell $1.53, or 3 percent, to $50.31 a barrel in London. In other energy trading, wholesale gasoline lost 3 cents to $1.61 a gallon. Heating oil gave up 3 cents to $1.52 a gallon. Natural gas dropped 7 cents to $3.07 per 1,000 cubic feet.