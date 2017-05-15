___

Huge cyberattack ebbs as investigators work to find culprits

The cyberattack that took computer files hostage around the world seems to have slowed. Authorities, meanwhile, are working to catch the extortionists behind it — a difficult task that involves searching for digital clues and following the money. Thousands more infections were reported Monday with the start of the workweek, largely in Asia. But the big wave that many had feared did not materialize.

___

The blame game, ransomware edition: Who’s at fault?

From governments to individuals, there’s plenty of finger-pointing going on following the latest global cyberattack. Who’s being targeted for blame? There’s Microsoft, whose Windows operating systems were compromised. There’s the U.S. government, whose Windows hacking tools were leaked to the internet and into the hands of cybercriminals. There are the companies, hospitals and other entities that were attacked. Last but not least, there are the attackers themselves.

___

China’s Xi outlines plans for wide cooperation in trade plan

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed ambitious hopes for Asian and European governments to work more closely on finance, law enforcement and a broad range of other issues, as leaders from 30 nations issued a joint endorsement of a Beijing-led trade initiative. The “Belt and Road” project is China’s biggest foreign initiative to date as Beijing looks for global stature to match its economic success.

___

Judge tells Uber to return Waymo files taken by engineer

A federal judge’s order that bars Uber from using technology taken by a star engineer before he left Waymo is bad news for Uber and likely will hurt the ride-hailing company’s self-driving research, legal experts say. The ruling by District Judge William Alsup was mainly a victory for Waymo, even though the judge refused to order a halt to Uber’s autonomous car research as Waymo requested, the experts said.

___

Global tailpipe tests vastly underestimate diesel pollution

After the Volkswagen diesel cheating scandal, scientists looked worldwide and found government lab tests don’t accurately measure real-world tailpipe pollution. The researchers found that actual pollution from all diesel trucks, cars and buses is more than 50 percent higher than what lab tests show. And they say that translated into 38,000 extra deaths in 2015. The researchers and other experts say emission testing is not simulating real-world conditions.

___

Oil’s well: Rising energy stocks help send S&P 500 to record

A spurt in oil prices on Monday revived energy stocks, which have been among the year’s worst performers, and helped push the broader market back to record highs.

___

Tronc in talks with Wrapports to acquire Chicago Sun-Times

A for-sale sign has been put on the Chicago Sun-Times, and Tronc, the company that operates rival Chicago Tribune, has announced it is interested in owning the newspaper. Wrapports says the Sun-Times would operate as a separate unit with an independent newsroom if the deal goes through. The Justice Department says it will monitor the sale process.

___

Former Paramount Pictures CEO Brad Grey dies at 59

Brad Grey, who served as the chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures for 12 years, has died. A family spokesperson said Monday that Grey, who was battling cancer, died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 59.

___

Fox looks to sci-fi, fantasy this fall; MacFarlane in space

The Fox network is calling on superpowers and Seth MacFarlane to draw viewers this fall. Fox said Monday its schedule will include a new space adventure starring and produced by MacFarlane.

___

$7.5M settlement approved in Wal-Mart same-sex benefits case

A federal judge in Boston has approved a $7.5 million class action settlement between Wal-Mart and an ex-employee who challenged the retail chain’s lack of health insurance benefits for her same-sex spouse. The settlement will pay for claims by Wal-Mart associates who say they were unable to obtain health insurance for their same-sex spouses from 2011 to 2013. Wal-Mart and the plaintiff say they’re pleased to settle the case.

___

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 11.42 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,402.32. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 85.33 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,981.94. The Nasdaq composite gained 28.44, or 0.5 percent, to 6,149.67.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.01, or 2.1 percent, to settle at $48.85 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 98 cents to $51.82 a barrel. Natural gas fell 8 cents to $3.35 per 1,000 cubic feet, heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.51 per gallon and wholesale gasoline climbed 2 cents to $1.60 per gallon.