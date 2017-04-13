___

Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost 2 teeth and broke his nose

CHICAGO (AP) — The passenger dragged from a United flight lost two front teeth and suffered a broken nose and a concussion, his lawyer said Thursday, accusing the airline industry of having “bullied” its customers for far too long. “Are we going to continue to be treated like cattle?” attorney Thomas Demetrio asked. The passenger, Dr. David Dao, has been released from a hospital but will need reconstructive surgery, Demetrio said at a news conference, appearing alongside one of Dao’s children. Dao was not there.

___

Phones and social media turn consumers into whistleblowers

NEW YORK (AP) — The United passenger fiasco is just the latest example of bad behavior by a company called out by witnesses with a smartphone. As smartphone cameras and social media have shifted power to consumers, they are forcing companies to be more nimble in handling matters they might have tried to sweep under the rug before.

___

Hydrogen fuel cell cars face obstacle: few fueling stations

DETROIT (AP) — Hydrogen fuel cell cars could one day challenge electric cars in the race for pollution-free roads — but only if more stations are built to fuel them. Honda, Toyota and Hyundai have leased a few hundred fuel cell vehicles over the past three years, and expect to lease well over 1,000 this year.

___

US stocks close lower for third time in 3 days

NEW YORK (AP) — Investors were in a selling mood at the end of a mostly subdued week of trading, sending U.S. stocks lower for the third day in a row. Energy stocks led the broad decline, which gathered momentum in the final hour of trading ahead of the long Easter holiday weekend. The slide marked the lowest close for the stock market since Feb. 13 and came on a day when several major banks reported their results, kicking off the latest company earnings season.

___

Trump organization says hotel deal in Dallas is off

DALLAS (AP) — A deal to build a new Trump-brand hotel in Dallas has been abandoned. A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization said Thursday that the president’s company told the developer not to pursue the deal with the city council. The developer, Mike Sarimsakci, declined to comment when reached by phone. City council member Philip Kingston, who opposed the project, said Sarimsakci told him and another council member this week that he was switching to another hotel operator because of local concern “about the Trump name.”

___

$19.8 billion airwaves auction may mean better cell service

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers could see more competition and better mobile service after the end of a big U.S. government auction transferring airwave rights from TV broadcasters to companies interested in wireless networks. The biggest spenders in the Federal Communications Commission’s $19.8 billion auction were T-Mobile with $8 billion, satellite TV company Dish at $6.2 billion and Comcast with $1.7 billion.

___

Wells Fargo shows some stability, resumes promoting accounts

NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo’s sales practices scandal isn’t going away anytime soon, with first-quarter profit essentially flat as the bank struggled to win customers. But amid signs that the storm over fake accounts is easing, branch employees are starting to promote new accounts to people.

___

Report: Uber used secret program to track Lyft drivers

NEW YORK (AP) — A new report says Uber used a secret program dubbed ‘Hell’ to track Lyft drivers. Only a small group of Uber employees, including CEO Travis Kalanick, knew about the program, according to a story in The Information, which was based on an anonymous source. The program was discontinued in early 2016, according to the report.

___

EPA head tells coal miners ‘regulatory assault is over’

SYCAMORE, Pa. (AP) — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has told workers at a coal mine south of Pittsburgh that the “regulatory assault” on their industry is over. Before touring the mine, Pruitt said Thursday it’s possible to protect the environment without hurting business. Miners who attended Pruitt’s appearance said they are optimistic conditions will improve under President Donald Trump.

___

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slid 15.98 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,328.95. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 138.61 points, or 0.7 percent, to 20,453.25. The Nasdaq composite index lost 31.01 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,805.15.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 7 cents to close at $53.18 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 3 cents to close at $55.89 per barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline dipped 1 cent to $1.73 a gallon. Heating oil held steady at $1.65 a gallon. Natural gas rose 4 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $3.23 per 1,000 cubic feet.