Women go on strike in US to show their economic clout

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Many American women stayed home from work, joined rallies or wore red Wednesday to demonstrate how vital they are to the U.S. economy, as International Women’s Day was observed with a multitude of events around the world. The Day Without a Woman protest in the U.S. was put together by organizers of the vast women’s marches that drew more than 1 million Americans the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

___

Republicans push hard for health care bill, though divided

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan labored to rally divided Republicans behind a high-stakes drive to overhaul the nation’s health care system Wednesday, praising his party’s legislation as “what good, conservative health care reform looks like” as lawmakers cast Congress’ first votes.

___

Will WikiLeaks work with tech firms to defeat CIA hacking?

WASHINGTON (AP) — WikiLeaks is raising the prospect of sharing sensitive details it uncovered about CIA hacking tools with leading technology companies whose flagship products and services were targeted by the U.S. government’s hacker-spies. The unusual cooperation would give companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Samsung and others an opportunity to identify and repair any flaws in their software and devices that were being exploited by U.S. spy agencies and some foreign allies.

___

What the CIA thinks of your anti-virus program

PARIS (AP) — Scattered throughout the 8,000 pages of purported Central Intelligence Agency data released by WikiLeaks are product reviews of several security products. They suggest the American intelligence agencies are keenly aware of flaws in the products.

___

China grants preliminary approval to 38 new Trump trademarks

SHANGHAI (AP) — China has granted preliminary approval for 38 new Trump trademarks, paving the way for President Donald Trump’s family to potentially develop a host of branded businesses in the country. Trump’s lawyers in China applied for the marks in April 2016 as Trump railed against China at campaign rallies, accusing it of currency manipulation and stealing U.S. jobs. They cover everything from hotels and golf clubs to bodyguard and concierge services.

___

Pew: US labor force would shrink without new immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s work force will only grow over the next two decades if new immigrants arrive to replace retiring Baby Boomers, a report from the Pew Research Center finds. In a report out Wednesday, Pew projects that the U.S. working-age (25-64) population will grow from 173 million in 2015 to 183 million in 2035. But new immigrants will account for all the growth. Without them, the number of working-age Americans would drop to 166 million by 2035.

___

Stocks are mixed as oil prices tumble; private hiring surges

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks fell for the third day in a row Wednesday as energy companies tumbled with the price of oil. Investors also sold high-dividend stocks after a survey of private businesses showed employers added the most jobs in three years in February, a sign of stronger economic growth.

___

Businesses get pushed out as industrial districts rebuild

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Manufacturing businesses across the country are getting pushed out of neighborhoods where they’ve operated for decades. It’s happening as cities remake gritty industrial districts into trendy hotspots. The transformations bring glassy apartment buildings, coffee shops and microbreweries and are a point of pride for many communities. But the process is difficult for factory and warehouse owners. After operating successfully for decades, many now feel shunned by new, more polished neighbors.

___

Some brides say yes to selling their wedding dress online

NEW YORK (AP) — Instead of holding on to wedding dresses for decades, many new brides are willing to swap them online for cash. Several websites cater to these women, including Still White and PreownedWeddingDresses.com. And other online marketplaces, such as eBay, Tradesy and Letgo, are filled with wedding dresses looking for a new bride.

___

‘Fearless Girl’ statue stares down Wall Street’s iconic bull

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue of a resolute young girl facing Wall Street’s famous Charging Bull has been erected by an asset managing firm for International Women’s Day to make the point that there’s a dearth of women on the boards of the largest U.S. corporations. Investment giant State Street Global Advisors had the statue created to push companies to increase the number of women directors. Artist Kristen Visbal’s “Fearless Girl” drew crowds visiting the bull Wednesday.

___

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 69.03 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,855.73. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index dipped 5.41 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,362.98. The Nasdaq composite rose 3.62 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,836.55.

Benchmark U.S. crude sagged $2.86, or 5.4 percent, to $50.28 a barrel in New York, its lowest price since late November. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell $2.81, or 5 percent, to $53.11 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline shed 3 cents to $1.65 a gallon. Heating oil dropped 6 cents, or 3.5 percent, to $1.56 a gallon. Natural gas jumped 8 cents, or 2.7 percent, to $2.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.