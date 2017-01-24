___

How a Trump tariff could sideswipe US auto industry

DETROIT (AP) — The threat from President Donald Trump to tax Mexican-made cars sold in the U.S. would throw the auto industry into disarray, analysts say. And it would force some uncomfortable choices: raise car prices or swallow the cost, stop selling Mexican-made cars in the U.S. but risk losing customers or move production to the U.S. but make less money.

Trump hosted a breakfast meeting early Tuesday with the heads of General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. But prior to the meeting, Trump tweeted that he wants “new plants to be built here for cars sold here”.

___

UK government loses Brexit case, must consult Parliament

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Prime Minister Theresa May must get legislative approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, raising the possibility that lawmakers will delay her plans.

The decision forces the government to put a bill before Parliament, giving members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords the chance to debate and potentially offer amendments that could soften the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU, known as Brexit.

While the ruling won’t scuttle Britain’s departure, it once again highlights uncertainty about the timetable.

___

Materials, financials help lift S&P 500, Nasdaq to new highs

U.S. stocks posted solid gains Tuesday, propelling the Standard & Poor’s 500 index and Nasdaq composite to all-time highs.

Mining and other materials sector companies rose more than the rest of the market. The sector could benefit from initiatives by the White House to streamline the permitting process for manufacturing and clear the way for pipeline construction.

Financial stocks also rose sharply. Energy companies climbed as crude oil prices closed higher. The rally also swept up stocks in U.S. homebuilders.

Health care, phone companies and other high-dividend stocks were among the biggest laggards as bond yields rose.

___

Existing US home sales fell in December as supplies at 17-year low

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans retreated from purchasing homes in December, as the number of properties listed for sale sank to its lowest level since 1999.

The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that sales of existing homes fell 2.8 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.49 million. For all of 2016, sales posted an annual gain of 3.8 percent to 5.45 million.

But the housing market has become trapped by a supply shortage that has pushed prices higher and may limit the potential for additional sales growth.

___

Johnson & Johnson cautious in outlook, shops diabetes care

Johnson & Johnson edged above fourth-quarter profit expectations, helped by consumer goods and pharmaceutical growth, but the world’s biggest health care products company also gave Wall Street a softer-than-expected 2017 earnings forecast.

The maker of Band-Aids and prescription drugs also said Tuesday it was taking another step in restructuring its medical device segment by shopping its diabetes care businesses.

Johnson & Johnson said it is seeking a possible sale, joint venture or operating partnerships for LifeScan Inc., Animas Corp. and Calibra Medical Inc. to spark future growth and maximize shareholder value.

___

Amazon moves to avoid EU fines over publishing contracts

BRUSSELS (AP) — Amazon has agreed to change parts of its e-book contracts with publishers in an effort to avoid European Union fines for anti-competitive behavior.

The European Commission said Tuesday that the online giant has committed not to enforce any contract clause that might force publishers to offer Amazon similar terms and conditions as those offered to competitors.

Publishers can also terminate e-book contracts that contain a certain clause linking discount possibilities for an e-book to the retail price of it on another platform.

The commitment would apply for five years to agreements reached in Europe.

___

Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact

SYDNEY (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, as promised, is prompting other member countries to seek ways to salvage the trade pact.

Leaders of some of the 11 other nations involved in the initiative said they hope to push ahead with the agreement in some form, with or without the U.S.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Tuesday he had discussed the pact’s future recently with the prime ministers of Japan, Singapore and New Zealand, all TPP members, and believed the pact could survive without the U.S.

___

Eurozone economy starts 2017 with steady growth

LONDON (AP) — A survey shows that the economy of the 19-country eurozone began 2017 with relatively strong growth.

The so-called purchasing managers’ index, a gauge of activity in the manufacturing and services sectors, edged down to 54.3 points in January from the previous month’s 54.4, which was the highest level since mid-2011.

The survey, published Tuesday by IHS Markit, showed exports doing well and employment enjoying its biggest monthly rise since February 2008. Prices were also shown to be on the rise, largely due to higher commodity prices.

___

Philadelphia bars employers from requesting salary history

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia has banned employers from asking potential hires to provide their salary history, a move supporters say is a step toward closing the wage gap between men and women.

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney signed the measure Monday and said he’s confident the bill can withstand legal challenges.

Supporters contend that since women have historically been paid less than men, the practice of asking for a salary history can help perpetuate a cycle of lower salaries for women, continuing throughout their careers. Opponents, including cable giant Comcast, say the law goes too far in dictating how employers can interact with potential workers.

___

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 112.86 points, or 0.6 percent, to 19,912.71. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 14.87 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,280.07. The Nasdaq composite picked up 48.01 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,600.96.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 43 cents, or 0.8 percent, to close at $53.18 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 21 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $55.44 a barrel in London. In other energy trading, wholesale gasoline rose a penny to $1.58 a gallon, while heating oil added 2 cents to $1.64 a gallon. Natural gas futures rose 4 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $3.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.