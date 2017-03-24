Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each Saturday.

Q: We use a web page that was displaying fine a couple days ago on our Windows 7 laptop, but today produces only a white box. The URL displays correctly, and hitting the Refresh button refreshes the URL in about a second, but no content is displayed. That is, it acts as though we’re connected to the site fine, but the contents are blocked from displaying. However, going to that same site on our Windows 10 tablet, using the same wireless network as with the laptop, brings up the content just fine. Somehow, we’ve managed to set some option on the laptop that goofs up the display for that website only; all other sites we visit are OK. We can’t figure out what we did or how to undo it to get the page to display. Any ideas?

— Larry, Lofall

A: It’s impossible for me to tell for sure what could be blocking the content on that site without knowing what content is on that site. But if the site is displaying ActiveX or JavaScript content it could be that the browser is configured not to display that kind of content. Yes, such content wouldn’t be displayed on other websites, either. But such content, while not rare, doesn’t appear on most sites, so it wouldn’t surprise me if you hadn’t run across the problem on the other sites you visit.

Q: I installed two new games and they worked fine, except for the next morning, when I went to play some of my other games and they totally froze up. Each time I had to shut down the computer, which I know is not good. There were around 10 games that could not run without freezing up. I ran a full anti-virus scan and nothing was wrong. Do you have any idea of what I can do to restore those games without uninstalling and reinstalling them? I have Windows 10.1. I love my games!

— Judy Bjorlo, Seattle.

A: The first thing that jumps out for me is the possibility that one of those games installed drivers that the older games also use but that they are not compatible with. I’m afraid you’ve got a bit of sleuthing to do.

First, make sure you’ve got the most recent DirectX drivers installed. You’ll find information on that here: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/179113/how-to-install-the-latest-version-of-directx. If you have that driver installed and the new games work and the older ones still don’t, it’s time to check with the manufacturers of the older games to see if they support the latest version of the DirectX driver.

Also, make sure you’re running the latest version of drivers for your graphics adapter.

Q: I needed Skype for a job interview but I don’t use it now. I would like to remove it from my program bar so it doesn’t start every time I boot my computer without permanently erasing it, in case I need it again. It doesn’t seem to have this option. Can you tell me how? Also, every time I start my computer, the OneDrive login comes on, slowing the computer’s start up. What is OneDrive for? I know it includes space in Microsoft’s cloud. Anything else? And how can I get rid of this annoying sign-in since I don’t use it, either?

— S. Wysong.

A: It’s important to know what version of Skype you’re using. If, as I suspect, it’s the desktop program for Windows, you can uninstall it by going to the Control Panel and launching “Programs and Features,” locating Skype in the list that appears, highlighting it and then clicking on “Uninstall.” (The same procedure, by the way, can be used to uninstall OneDrive.)

If you want to keep those programs on the computer and just don’t want them starting automatically, launch the Task Manager – which you can do by right-clicking in the system tray at the bottom of the screen and selecting “Task Manager” – and click on the Startup tab. Select the application you want to prevent from starting automatically and then click on the Disable button.

OneDrive is an application for syncing your files to the cloud. I use it both for convenience and security. I know that there’s a copy of my important files and that I can access through a browser from any computer if I need to. Once you tell OneDrive which folders you want to sync to the cloud you don’t need to think about it. Everything will happen automatically. And you can set up OneDrive on your other computers so that those file are available.

In other words, if my computer goes up in flames at least my data is relatively secure. I say “relatively” because you need to subscribe to the business version of Outlook if you want protection from ransomware attacks on your computer.