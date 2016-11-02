NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
Brocade Communications Systems Inc., up $1.08 at $12.32
Chipmaker Broadcom agreed to buy the company in a deal valued at $5.5 billion.
Yelp Inc., up $3.23 to $35.71
The company reported a surprise profit as users posted more reviews. It’s also cutting jobs as it abandons plans to expand internationally.
Tableau Software Inc., down $6 to $43.51
The maker of analytics and data visualization software reported revenue that fell short of estimates and lowered its full-year forecast.
Electronic Arts Inc., up $1.28 to $79.12
The marker of video games beat earnings estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast.
Chevron Corp., down $1.09 to $105.39
Energy companies fell more than the rest of the market as the price of crude oil turned lower.
Estee Lauder Companies Inc., down $4.70 to $81.60
The makeup and skin care products maker forecast full-year earnings that were below what financial analysts were expecting.
Square Inc., up 71 cents to $11.78
The maker of credit card readers reported revenue that was higher than investors expected and raised its estimates for full-year profits and revenue.
Office Depot Inc., up 46 cents to $3.51
The office supplies retailer reported sharply higher profits thanks to lower costs and a big tax benefit.
