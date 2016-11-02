NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Brocade Communications Systems Inc., up $1.08 at $12.32

Chipmaker Broadcom agreed to buy the company in a deal valued at $5.5 billion.

Yelp Inc., up $3.23 to $35.71

The company reported a surprise profit as users posted more reviews. It’s also cutting jobs as it abandons plans to expand internationally.

Tableau Software Inc., down $6 to $43.51

The maker of analytics and data visualization software reported revenue that fell short of estimates and lowered its full-year forecast.

Electronic Arts Inc., up $1.28 to $79.12

The marker of video games beat earnings estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast.

Chevron Corp., down $1.09 to $105.39

Energy companies fell more than the rest of the market as the price of crude oil turned lower.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc., down $4.70 to $81.60

The makeup and skin care products maker forecast full-year earnings that were below what financial analysts were expecting.

Square Inc., up 71 cents to $11.78

The maker of credit card readers reported revenue that was higher than investors expected and raised its estimates for full-year profits and revenue.

Office Depot Inc., up 46 cents to $3.51

The office supplies retailer reported sharply higher profits thanks to lower costs and a big tax benefit.