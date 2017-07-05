LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Unite union says that British Airways cabin crew will stage a new round of strikes in a long-running dispute over pay.
Union members are set to walk out for two weeks from July 19. Members are already on a 16-day strike that began July 1.
Union officer Oliver Richardson said Wednesday the move underlined members’ determination to fight for better pay.
British Airways has said it plans to operate “99.5 percent” of its normal schedule during the disruption. The company said it is leasing nine aircraft and some cabin crew from Qatar Airways to help operate some short-haul flights.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth of July 2017: Your guide to fireworks, parades and more in the Seattle area
- Man held on $3M bail in fatal shooting of wife during Uber ride in Queen Anne
- Judge tosses speeding ticket in Seattle school zone over wordy city sign
- Microsoft announces global sales-force, marketing reorganization
- Did last-resort switch push Amtrak train off course?
Unite said it was challenging the British government’s approval of that lease because it breaches European regulations.