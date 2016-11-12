The pound’s recent surge marks a reversal from last month, when it was the worst performer, trailing behind 150 peers

Investors’ concern about political shifts outside Britain is benefiting the pound.

Sterling has climbed against all of its 31 major peers since last Friday.

It’s the surprise winner during the week of Donald Trump’s electoral upset in the U.S. that threw markets into turmoil as traders reappraised populist movements and inflation.

As Britain’s currency heads for its best week in more than a year versus the euro, investors are cooling on the shared currency before votes that may demonstrate the strength of anti-establishment movements in the region, particularly Italy’s constitutional referendum.

“There is just a bigger theme now, and we just don’t have a trigger for more pound downside here,” said Manuel Oliveri, a currency strategist at Credit Agricole SA’s corporate- and investment-banking unit in London.