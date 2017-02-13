LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Co-operative Bank is putting itself up for sale as it struggles to meet capital requirements designed to ensure financial institutions can survive hard times.
The lender says it is seeking buyers and considering other options to increase capital, a process that has been hampered by low interest rates and higher-than-expected costs of correcting past problems.
The Co-op Bank, which traces its roots to 1872, is controlled by a group of hedge funds that helped save it from collapse in 2013.
The bank said Monday that a sale was “always considered a potential outcome of the turnaround plan.”
Most Read Stories
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
- After block of Trump travel ban, Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell adjusts to spotlight
- 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern California dam VIEW
- Trump plans to crack down on immigration may cost billions
- Debris, buoys found in continuing search for Seattle-based crab boat with 6 aboard
Bank of England regulators says they welcome the Co-op’s action and will “continue to assess the bank’s progress in building greater financial resilience over the coming months.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.