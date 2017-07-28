LONDON (AP) — Britain has eased a ban on laptops and tablets in airline cabins, lifting the prohibition on some flights from Turkey.
In March, Britain banned electronic devices larger than smartphones on direct flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.
The Department for Transport said Friday that the rule no longer applies to flights from Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport. The ban still holds at Istanbul’s other international airport, Ataturk.
The department says restrictions at other airports “will be lifted on a case-by-case basis once the U.K. government has verified that airlines have put in place alternative security measures.”
Britain’s ban came after the U.S. barred laptops in cabins on flights from 10 Mideast airports over concerns about explosives on planes. The ban has since been lifted for several airlines.