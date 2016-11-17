NEW YORK (AP) — The authority that runs the George Washington Bridge is reviewing testimony from the recent criminal trial of two former allies of Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Some testimony depicted the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as a source of political favors used by Christie’s office to try to gain political endorsements.

Former Port Authority executive Bill Baroni was convicted of misusing the bridge to purposely cause traffic jams in what prosecutors say was a political revenge plot against a Democratic mayor who didn’t endorse Christie. Christie’s former deputy chief of staff also was convicted.

Christie has denied wrongdoing and wasn’t charged.

Port Authority Chairman John Degnan also said Thursday he will seek to change rules that allow agency employees to not cooperate with internal investigations.