MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont brewers have a message for the rest of the industry: Don’t go describing a brew as a Vermont beer if it’s not from the Green Mountains.
The Vermont Brewers Association is taking issue with out-of-state brewers using “Vermont” in the names and descriptions of their beer. One target is Berkeley, California’s Fieldwork Brewing, which produced a one-off beer called Vermont Farmhouse Ale.
Vermont is home to numerous respected craft breweries, including Magic Hat and Harpoon.
It also has a law designed to ensure that food-makers don’t misuse the state’s name as a marketing term. But that law doesn’t cover beer.
State Rep. Sam Young said Tuesday that the Legislature may look at making a change to the rule next year.
