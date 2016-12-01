LOS ANGELES (AP) — Breitbart is encouraging a boycott of Kellogg’s products after the cereal maker said it would no longer advertise on the news and opinion website, formerly run by President-elect Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon.
The Kellogg Company cited company “values” in explaining its decision; a spokeswoman said Thursday it has “nothing to do with politics.”
Breitbart has been condemned for featuring racist, sexist and anti-Semitic content.
Breitbart said Kellogg’s decision amounted to “economic censorship of mainstream conservative political discourse” and “as un-American as it gets.” It launched a #DumpKelloggs petition Wednesday calling for a boycott of Kellogg’s.
Most Read Stories
- Why longtime Washingtonians are leaving the Seattle area
- Washington state electors join movement seeking to deny Trump the presidency
- Suspect in Tacoma police shooting killed after standoff, 2 children rescued from home
- Police: Thief stole 86 lb. bucket of gold flakes worth $1.6M
- Counties in Washington that rely most on Obamacare voted for Trump | Danny Westneat
Breitbart said Kellogg’s decision represents “an escalation in the war by leftist companies like Target and Allstate against conservative customers” and their values.
Target and Allstate also have reportedly pulled ads from the site.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.