The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball’s breezier All-Star game scored a turn-around in viewership from last year’s record low.

The Nielsen company said Tuesday the game drew 9.3 million viewers to rank as the last week’s No. 2 program. That compares to 8.7 million for 2016’s game.

The American League 2-1 victory at Miami was the first exhibition game in 15 years, with no World Series home-field advantage on the line.

That gave the Fox broadcast room to play around, including interviews with players on the field.

Others winners in last week’s ratings included “America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance.”

Both shows aired on NBC, which Nielsen says was the most-watched network for the week of July 10.

