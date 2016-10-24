Consumer Reports on Monday released its predicted reliability of 2017 vehicle brands. The rankings are based on a survey of the magazine’s subscribers.
Here is how the brands ranked, and the number of spots they rose or fell from the year before.
1. Lexus (unchanged)
2. Toyota (unchanged)
Most Read Stories
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- Complete coverage: Seahawks, Cardinals battle to 6-6 tie in NFC West showdown
- Huskies rise to No. 4 in AP poll, open as an 11-point favorite vs. No. 17 Utah
- Kremlin: demands for Assad's departure "thoughtless"
- Sunday night stunner: Seattle sports world reacts to Seahawks-Cardinals ending in a tie
3. Buick (+4)
4. Audi (-1)
5. Kia (+1)
6. Mazda (-2)
7. Hyundai (+2)
8. Infiniti (+16)
9. BMW (+2)
10. Honda (-2)
11. Subaru (-6)
12. Acura (+6)
13. Nissan (+2)
14. Mini (-4)
15. Chevrolet (+5)
16. Porsche (-2)
17. Mercedes-Benz (+4)
18. Ford (-1)
19. Volvo (-7)
20. Lincoln (-4)
21. Cadillac (+4)
22. Volkswagen (-9)
23. Jeep (+4)
24. GMC (-5)
25. Tesla (n/a)
26. Dodge (-3)
27. Chrysler (-5)
28. Fiat (unchanged)
29. Ram (-3)
Source: Consumer Reports
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.