A dull, flat matte finish for cars is increasingly coming into vogue, shaking up the expectation of how a new car should look

For most people, nothing is quite like buying a brand-new, shiny vehicle. Unless, that is, it’s a brand-new dull one.

A dull, flat matte finish for cars is increasingly coming into vogue, shaking up the expectation of how a new car should look. What started as a fad among celebrities has trickled down to the well-heeled public, with people ready and willing to pay as much as thousands more for a car that, to an untrained eye, may appear as if it needs waxing.

“Interest in a matte finish is exploding,” said Andrew Donovan, the director of operations for Dr. Beasley’s, a Chicago vehicle-detailing shop and exclusive supplier of matte-care products to several vehicle manufacturers.

For fans of the matte look, the finish symbolizes exclusivity, exuding a cool factor that sets the vehicle apart from its mass-produced cousins.

“A matte finish gives a car a sporty, technical character that expresses its design language,” said Rossella Guasco, the lead color and materials designer for Fiat Chrysler, based in Turin, Italy. The company began offering matte finishes 13 years ago, first on its high-end Lancia and Alfa-Romeo models not sold in America.

And until recently, matte finishes, especially popular in dark colors, have been available in the United States only on the most expensive sports vehicles, such as those manufactured by Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

At the recent Los Angeles car show, for example, the Mercedes AMG GT3 and E63S were exhibited in a matte finish. And while Volvo does not offer the finish on factory models, it displayed its top-of-the-line V90 SUV in matte gray at the show.

But now the look has moved to less expensive cars, like Hyundai’s Veloster, for which blue and gray matte finishes account for as much as 5 percent of sales, according to Derek Joyce, a company spokesman.

Keeping those hills and valleys intact is the maintenance challenge.

Buffing out a scratch, taking the vehicle through an automatic carwash with hard rotating brushes or waxing the car alters the look. Soon, the vehicle can lose its matte finish and begin to look like a teenager’s blotchy face.

Keeping the finish pristine requires hand washing with special soaps and cleaning cloths.

On the plus side, a matte finish does not show swirl marks as a standard polished car would, because the paint is not buffed to a shine.

Neither the cost nor the upkeep fazed Eduardo Sandoval, who recently ordered a new BMW M4 in a matte-black paint the company calls “frozen,” for an additional $4,550.

Sandoval, a civil engineer in Miami, chose the color because it is rare and because of the attention he gets from car enthusiasts.

The only negative, he said, was when his previous matte-finish car, a 2013 BMW M3, got a small scratch. “I couldn’t remove it,” he said.