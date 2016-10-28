NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have sold their home in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

Documents filed with the Land Records Division of the Orleans Parish Clerk of Court’s Office show the property sold for $4.9 million.

Pitt and Jolie purchased the home in 2007 after Hurricane Katrina for $3.5 million. The couple, who are divorcing, bought it after Pitt established the Make It Right Foundation to fuel development of new housing in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward neighborhood.

According to the listing, the three-story, 1830s-era mansion has 7,645 square feet, five bedrooms, three bathrooms and two half-baths.

Listing agent Nina (NIGH’-nuh) Killeen confirmed the sale closed Friday. She says, “It sold for a very fair price. It’s a good deal for both parties. They’re happy with the outcome.”