NEW YORK (AP) — “War for the Planet of the Apes” overtook “Spider-Man: Homecoming” at the box office. But it failed to live up to its predecessor.

The third installment in the rebooted “Planet of the Apes” franchise debuted with $56.3 million in North American ticket sales, according to final box-office figures Monday. That was above many recent forecasts and well beyond the second place “Homecoming,” which took in $44.2 million in its second week.

But it was also significantly below the $72.6 million opening of 2014’s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.” Twentieth Century Fox is banking on strong word of mouth for the well-reviewed film to keep selling tickets through July and early August.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. “War For The Planet of the Apes,” 20th Century Fox, $56,262,929, 4,022 locations, $13,989 average, $56,262,929, 1 Week.

2. “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Sony, $44,205,210, 4,348 locations, $10,167 average, $207,275,524, 2 Weeks.

3. “Despicable Me 3,” Universal, $19,357,565, 4,155 locations, $4,659 average, $188,399,715, 3 Weeks.

4. “Baby Driver,” Sony, $8,714,045, 3,043 locations, $2,864 average, $73,115,902, 3 Weeks.

5. “The Big Sick,” Lionsgate, $7,529,590, 2,597 locations, $2,899 average, $15,966,414, 4 Weeks.

6. “Wonder Woman,” Warner Bros., $6,802,386, 2,744 locations, $2,479 average, $380,603,464, 7 Weeks.

7. “Wish Upon,” Broad Green Pictures, $5,467,084, 2,250 locations, $2,430 average, $5,467,084, 1 Week.

8. “Cars 3,” Disney, $3,119,815, 2,049 locations, $1,523 average, $139,984,315, 5 Weeks.

9. “Transformers: The Last Knight,” Paramount, $2,843,587, 2,323 locations, $1,224 average, $124,952,206, 4 Weeks.

10. “The House,” Warner Bros., $1,732,777, 1,633 locations, $1,061 average, $23,067,335, 3 Weeks.

11. “47 Meters Down,” Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, $1,139,580, 1,032 locations, $1,104 average, $41,136,686, 5 Weeks.

12. “The Beguiled,” Focus Features, $921,645, 726 locations, $1,269 average, $9,394,214, 4 Weeks.

13. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” Disney, $509,535, 399 locations, $1,277 average, $386,571,925, 11 Weeks.

14. “Pirates Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” Disney, $496,332, 448 locations, $1,108 average, $170,047,218, 8 Weeks.

15. “Jagga Jasoos,” UTV Communications, $490,232, 210 locations, $2,334 average, $490,232, 1 Week.

16. “The Mummy,” Universal, $362,190, 401 locations, $903 average, $78,986,220, 6 Weeks.

17. “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,” 20th Century Fox, $331,738, 277 locations, $1,198 average, $71,163,113, 7 Weeks.

18. “The Hero,” The Orchard, $326,637, 315 locations, $1,037 average, $3,384,747, 6 Weeks.

19. “The Little Hours,” Gunpowder & Sky, $292,010, 105 locations, $2,781 average, $663,232, 3 Weeks.

20. “Maudie,” Sony Pictures Classics, $246,401, 99 locations, $2,489 average, $3,540,083, 5 Weeks.