NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Square Inc., up $2.11 to $17.15
The mobile payments processor reported a larger-than-expected profit and gave strong estimates for 2017.
Boston Scientific Corp., down 68 cents to $24.48
The company recalled a heart valve device because of a manufacturing problem.
Hormel Foods Inc., down $2.01 to $35.29
The company announced weak first-quarter results and lowered its profit forecast because of lower turkey prices.
HP Inc., up $1.40 to $17.60
The company posted stronger-than-expected sales of personal computers.
L Brands Inc., down $9.19 to $48.94
The company said its February sales have been weak, especially at Victoria’s Secret stores.
Arris International PLC, down $4.44 to $26.26
The communications technology company gave a weak sales forecast and announced an $80 million acquisition.
AMC Networks Inc., up $2.34 to $59.84
The cable channel company beat analyst estimates in the fourth quarter as its AMC and IFC channels did well.
FirstEnergy Corp., up 60 cents to $31.39
Investors who sought income bought shares of utility companies as bond yields dropped.
