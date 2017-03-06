BOSTON (AP) — Boston Medical Center has received a $25 million gift that it will use to combat the growing public health crisis stemming from opioid drug addiction.
The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2m9Quet ) reports that the largest donation in hospital history will help establish the Grayken Center for Addiction Medicine, named after billionaire investor John Grayken and his wife, Eilene.
The couple says they prefer to donate anonymously, but are going public with their gift with hopes of destigmatizing addiction and encouraging others to follow their lead.
The hospital, which serves more low-income patients than any other medical facility in New England, is considered a national leader in addiction issues.
President and chief executive Kate Walsh called the donation a game changer “because it brings addiction medicine out of the philanthropic shadows.”
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com
