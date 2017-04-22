Advice for workers who are tempted to tap their 401(k) retirement plans for loans: Don’t do it.

“A 401(k) is one of the last loan options, in our opinion,” said Brian Lockett, the Lynnwood firm’s vice president.

Federal regulations let workers borrow as much as 50 percent of their 401(k) account balance up to $50,000. Studies show about one out of five 401(k) accounts have outstanding loans in any given month. In 2013 the average 401(k) loan balance was $9,500.

Borrowing against 401(k) accounts is relatively easy, adding to the temptation. Employees fill out paperwork, get the loans and pay them back with payroll deductions. Default rates on 401(k) loans are extremely low, studies show.

Employees borrow pretax money and pay off the debt with after-tax money, creating a hidden expense.

“It’s a costly loan,” Lockett said. “It’s a last resort.”