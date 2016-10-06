NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton were recovering Thursday morning, a day after they fell sharply on news that one of its contractors was arrested for stealing classified information from the National Security Agency.

Wall Street analysts say they do not expect the recent arrest to hurt Booz Allen in the long term, since its stock recovered after it was revealed that Booz Allen contractor Edward Snowden took and shared documents about secret surveillance programs in 2013.

The government said Wednesday that Booz Allen contractor Harold Thomas Martin III was arrested in August for removing classified information. A defense attorney says Martin did not intend to betray the U.S.

Booz Allen says it is cooperating with the investigation.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. rose 2 percent to $30.01 Thursday. They fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday.