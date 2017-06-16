NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Whole Foods Market Inc., up $9.62 to $42.68
Amazon agreed to buy the grocery chain for $42 a share, or about $13.4 billion.
Supervalu Inc., down 54 cents to $3.22
Grocery store companies plunged as Amazon loomed as a new competitor.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., down $7.43 to $31.90
The defense contractor said the Justice Department is investigating its account and billing practices.
Finisar Corp., up $2.15 to $27.79
The fiber optic component supplier had a weak fourth quarter, but investors were optimistic about its outlook.
Target Corp., down $2.85 to $52.61
Numerous retailers slumped on Amazon’s deal for Whole Foods.
D.R. Horton Inc., down 17 cents to $33.65
Home builders declined after the government said housing construction fell for the third month in a row.
Apache Corp., up $1.74 to $49.54
Energy companies traded higher as the price of oil broke out of a recent downturn.
Sempra Energy, up $1.41 to $116.39
Utility companies did better than the broader market Friday as bond yields turned lower.
