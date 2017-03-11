COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new book is the latest best-seller to explore economic and social trends affecting the country through the story of an Ohio city.
“Glass House: The 1% Economy and the Shattering of the All-American Town” examines the history of Lancaster in central Ohio. Author Brian Alexander, who grew up in Lancaster, looks at what happened after private equity firms took over the hometown glass company most residents still refer to as Anchor Hocking.
Alexander argues the decline of corporate participation in communities is contributing to economic difficulties.
“Glass House” follows “Dreamland” by Sam Quinones, a history of the opiate epidemic with chapters on Portsmouth and Columbus, and “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance, his memoir and working class study based on growing up in Middletown as an Appalachian transplant.
