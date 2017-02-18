Delta Air Lines last week paid out bonuses equal to one quarter of its annual net profit — but some employee groups got a much skinnier piece of the pie than others, say the airline’s flight attendants. Also: Delta brings back in-flight meals for all, on some flights.

There are very few companies in America with a profit-sharing plan as generous as that of Delta Air Lines, which last week paid out $1.1 billion in annual bonuses to employees — a quarter of the airline’s net profit last year.

Yet the way the payout was distributed has still managed to anger a large group of Delta workers.

When The Seattle Times reported — accurately — that the average bonus paid on Tuesday came to $13,000, more than a half-dozen outraged Delta workers called or wrote to say they’d received nothing close to that amount, and that their bonus was way less than last year’s.

“We all feel cheated,” wrote one flight attendant, who asked not to be identified for fear of company retaliation. “It should be even across the board.”

Indeed there were big differences in the payouts among different worker groups, and not only because some have higher salaries than others.

Delta said flight attendants and ground crew got a bonus of 10.3 percent of their annual pay. For many, that meant payouts ranging from $3,000 to $6,000.

A second flight attendant said her bonus was only $2,300, “less than half what I got last year.”

A member of the ground crew who works only part time said he got a bonus of $1,500.

In contrast, the pilots’ union said that under its contract, Delta’s 13,000 pilots got a profit-sharing bonus of 17.8 percent of annual pay.

An extensive database of airline salaries maintained by analysts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology indicates that the average salary for Delta pilots in 2016 was about $230,000, which means their average profit-sharing bonus topped $40,000.

The pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, along with the much smaller number of flight dispatchers, are the only groups of unionized workers at Delta. The better terms in the pilots’ profit-sharing plan were part of a new contract negotiated in December.

That contract included a 30 percent pay raise over four years. Crucially, it also retained the more generous profit-sharing formula from previous years, with the payout from a pool of money equal to 10 percent of adjusted pretax profits up to $2.5 billion and 20 percent above $2.5 billion.

The dispatchers too retained the same proft-sharing formula.

Nonunion workers at Delta got a 25 percent base-pay increase in stages over two years.

But at the same time, Delta cut their slice of the profit-sharing formula significantly for the future: This year, their profit-sharing pool was equal to 10 percent of adjusted pretax profits.

The result was that the profit-sharing bonus for many nonunion workers this year was less than half what it was in 2015.

“I’m not blaming the pilots. They were able to negotiate it into their contract,” the first flight attendant said. “We didn’t get a choice, being nonunion.”

— Dominic Gates: dgates@seattletimes.com

Some Delta flights to offer a free meal

A free light meal on your cross-country flight? Not just pretzels. Free. Hey, what year is it?

Actually, it’s 2017.

Delta announced Thursday that next month it will begin to serve complimentary light meals to coach-class passengers on “select coast-to-coast-flights,” including flights out of Sea-Tac International Airport.

The airline dropped free meals in economy seats in 2001 and other U.S. carriers followed suit.

No airline has been offering free fresh meals on domestic flights throughout the airplane for a decade.

After years of airlines milking passengers for every little extra, including what was standard for free just a few years ago, Delta’s move is a tiny reversal in the trend.

The complimentary meal service debuts on flights between New York’s JFK and Los Angeles or San Francisco on March 1.

On April 24, the airline will expand the complimentary meals service to 10 major domestic markets from Seattle, New York, Boston and Washington, D.C.

That will include flights from Seattle to JFK, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Raleigh/Durham.

In the morning, customers will have the option to choose between a hot breakfast sandwich, a wrap with a cookie and fruit, or a fruit and cheese plate.

During the day, customers will be able to select from a turkey sandwich combination, a veggie wrap, or a fruit and cheese plate.

On red-eye flights, passengers will be offered a breakfast bar during the pre-arrival beverage service.

Airlines have been enjoying fat profits for several years, largely due to cost cutting and low fuel prices. Last year, Delta made a net profit of $4.4 billion.

The move to offer meals follows a test run conducted late last year that produced a significant increase in customer-satisfaction scores.

Delta is offering the meals initially on its longest transcontinental flights, on all of which it faces competition from other airlines.

— Dominic Gates: dgates@seattletimes.com

Boeing outlook is cloudy to analysts

As Boeing’s shares soar higher, the ranks of analysts who have a more earthbound outlook on the stock is growing, writes Bloomberg columnist Brooke Sutherland.

Last week, Richard Safran of Buckingham Research became at least the third analyst covering the jumbo-jet maker to say the stock is more likely to fall than continue its climb.

The percentage of Boeing’s analyst universe with the equivalent of a “sell” outlook hasn’t been this large since 2010, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs’ Noah Poponak was the only publicly listed analyst tracked by Bloomberg with a bearish-leaning call for nearly a year before RBC’s Matthew McConnell initiated coverage with an underperform rating in January, Sutherland writes.

A larger number of analysts aren’t willing to commit to a sell call, but they also don’t see reason for Boeing’s stock to go higher after a 55 percent gain over the past year. The number of “hold” and “sell” calls now outranks “buy” recommendations.

Investors, however, mostly aren’t taking that advice. Boeing shares closed Friday at $172.71, up 3.9 percent for the week, after tagging a new intraday high of $173.25.

In some ways, you can see why investors keep piling in, writes Sutherland: Boeing in December increased its quarterly dividend by 30 percent and replenished its share buyback capabilities. In January, the $104 billion planemaker said cash flow would rise this year after a record showing in 2016. The metric has been a key watch item in light of the costly rollout of the 787 Dreamliner and slowing sales. Should President Donald Trump go ahead with a tax plan that supports exporters, Boeing, which gets most of its revenue from outside the U.S., would be a clear beneficiary.

On the other hand, as noted aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia noted this past week at an aerospace suppliers conference in Lynnwood, the company could be facing a tough few years because the market for its big, moneymaking twin-aisle jets is flooded with “way too many” airplanes.

Sutherland writes that McConnell, of RBC, expects margin pressures to rise as Boeing updates its 737 and 777 models. Then, of course, there are the risks that are much harder to quantify. There’s China, for one. What if it retaliates against any America First tax or trade policies by deciding its state-controlled airlines don’t need as many Boeing jets?

As with a lot of industrial stocks, shareholders seem to be giving Boeing the benefit of the doubt. But maybe it’s time to ask what analysts are seeing that investors are missing.