FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Spirit Airlines flight that was delayed for hours after a report of a possible bomb threat has finally landed in Dallas.
Local news outlets report that a passenger alerted flight attendants after noticing a message on another passenger’s cellphone before the flight took off Sunday night. It was scheduled to depart Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at 8:15 p.m. Sunday but was delayed for hours while authorities investigated.
Broward Sheriff deputies escorted a man off the plane, which was checked by investigators and cleared.
Authorities say the plane eventually took off around 2:30 a.m. Monday and landed safely at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
No further details were immediately available.
