LONDON (AP) — Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says Britain’s exit from the European Union is a “litmus test” for a responsible global financial system.
He says it should be possible for Britain and the bloc to negotiate an exit and new relationship that takes the “high road” of a “new responsible global financial system.”
Carney says the alternative is a protectionist path in which “trust and cooperation diminish, fragmentation hardens, capital flows are disrupted and trade and innovation are curtailed.”
U.K.-based banks can currently do business seamlessly across the 28-nation bloc, but that may no longer be the case after Brexit.
Most Read Stories
- Lawsuit alleges Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused troubled teen in 1980s VIEW
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- 60 mph gusts expected Friday in Seattle area; trees could topple in damp soil, weather service warns
- Amazon to hire 5,000 remote customer-service reps, part of drive to add 30,000 part-timers
- US missiles blast Syria; Trump demands 'end the slaughter' VIEW
In a speech Friday, Carney said the central bank had asked London-based financial firms to submit contingency plans for all possible Brexit outcomes — including a failure of the talks.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.