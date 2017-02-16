NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Workers at a Boeing plant in South Carolina have rejected an effort to unionize.
The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday released the results of the vote. Nearly 3,000 production workers were eligible to vote in the balloting at the aviation giant’s North Charleston facilities.
For weeks, both Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers bought billboards, print ads, television and radio ads, urgings workers to vote for or against the unionization effort.
The Machinists initially tried to unionize the plant in 2015 but called off that vote because of what the union called a toxic atmosphere and political interference.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Cellphone of admitted UW shooter outside Milo Yiannopoulos event was wiped clean, records show
- Getting richer: Is your neighborhood one of Seattle's hot spots for rising wages? | FYI Guy
- More rain on way, as Seattle may be headed to wet-weather record VIEW
The vote comes two days before President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Boeing plant for the rollout of the first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner from the campus.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.