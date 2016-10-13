Boeing sales chief John Wojick is retiring and the company is set to name as his successor Ihssane Mounir, current head of sales to China, Japan and Korea. As the leadership changes, the Boeing sales team faces tough challenges in winning 777 and 737 MAX orders.

Boeing sales chief John Wojick is retiring, and the company is set to name as his successor Ihssane Mounir, current head of sales to China, Japan and Korea, according to people knowledgeable about the appointment.

The leadership change, which could be announced as soon as Friday, comes as the Boeing sales team faces tough challenges.

Boeing needs to sell many more 777s soon to avoid serious production cuts on that widebody jet line. And it is scrambling to get back on par with Airbus in single-aisle jet sales.

Wojick, 59, has been at Boeing for 36 years, joining the company as an engineer before moving into jet sales. He was appointed head of sales in August 2012.

A person familiar with Wojick’s reasons for retiring said he had been thinking about it for some time and that he intends to stick around for several months to help with the transition.

Mounir, who turns 45 this month, is seen within Boeing as an unusually able and aggressive executive.

At the age of 17, he arrived alone in the U.S. from his birthplace of Morocco, fluent in Arabic, French and Spanish but unable to speak English.

After a crash course at a language school, he was accepted into Wichita State University, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in aerospace engineering.

Mounir joined Boeing in 1997 as a senior aerodynamics engineer. Later he moved from the technical to the business side of the company, selling Boeing jets in Africa, Latin America, Europe and Russia.

In 2011, he was tapped to take over sales in Boeing’s most important market as senior vice president of sales for northeast Asia, including the key countries of China and Japan.

Mounir had early success in China, winning orders from three new startup carriers — Ruili Airlines, 9 Air and Donghai Airlines. Last month, Donghai ordered 25 of Boeing’s new single-aisle 737 MAXs.

And just this week, Mounir celebrated his latest success when China Southern finalized an order worth $1.7 billion for a dozen 787-9 Dreamliners.

However, Mounir takes over at a difficult moment for Boeing sales.

Airbus’s A320neo jet family has opened up a large order lead over Boeing’s 737 MAX.

And this year, widebody jet sales slumped for both manufacturers, forcing production rate cuts on the 777 and the 747 assembly lines.

Among Mounir’s priorities must be to sell more MAXs, including a likely new larger variant Boeing is likely to launch by year end.

And he’ll also need to urgently close more 777 deals if Boeing is to avoid a further rate cut on that line, which is critical to Boeing’s profits.