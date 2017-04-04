Share story

By
The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Boeing Co. says it has signed a new, $3 billion deal with Iran’s Aseman Airlines for 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Chicago-based Boeing made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the deal includes purchase rights for an additional 30 737 MAX aircraft.

It comes on top of a December deal by Iran Air, the country’s flag carrier, for $16.6 billion with Boeing for 80 passenger planes.

The deal comes as part of the landmark nuclear agreement reached between Iran and world powers.

Most Read Stories

3-course dinners for $32 starting April 2.

In September, Washington granted permission to Boeing and its European competitor Airbus to sell billions of dollars’ worth of aircraft to Iran.

The Associated Press