BusinessNation & World Boeing Co. says it has signed a $3 billion deal with Iran's Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAX airplanes Originally published April 4, 2017 at 1:48 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Boeing Co. says it has signed a $3 billion deal with Iran's Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAX airplanes.
