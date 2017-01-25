NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Boeing Co., up $6.81 to $167.36
The company’s fourth-quarter results beat analysts’ estimates and it forecast that deliveries of commercial airplanes will rise slightly in 2017 after slipping last year.
Bob Evans Farms Inc., up $9.99 to $57.94
The company is selling its restaurants to a private equity firm for $565 million.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 52 cents to $16.50
The mining company reported earnings that fell far short of what investors were looking for.
Seagate Technology PLC, up $5.23 to $42.67
The data storage company reported earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.
TransCanada Corp., up 50 cents to $49.34
President Donald Trump invited the company to resubmit its application for a presidential permit to construct and operate the Keystone XL pipeline.
Textron Inc., down $2.65 to $46.73
The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters posted earnings that missed analysts’ estimates.
Rockwell Automation Inc., up $10.98 to $153.01
The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue and earnings that came in ahead of forecasts and also raised its full-year estimates.
Brinker International Inc., down $2.92 to $44.24
The operator of restaurant chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy reported earnings and revenue that fell short of analysts’ estimates.
