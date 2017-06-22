PARIS (AP) — Boeing flew past Airbus in the race for plane orders at this year’s Paris Air Show, thanks to a surge in interest in the newest version of the 737.
High interest from Asian and Iranian airlines notably boosted sales for both plane makers, dispelling some concerns of slumping demand.
Most of the sales were of single-aisle jets that are the workhorses of global aviation, particularly Boeing’s 737 Max series and Airbus A320neo range.
Boeing reported Thursday it registered firm orders or promised orders for 571 planes this week, worth $74.8 billion at list prices. Customers routinely negotiate discounts.
Most Read Stories
- Road rage in Kent: Subaru strikes Jeep three times
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- 90 degrees?! Heat wave expected in Seattle this weekend
- Latest study: Seattle’s wage law lifted restaurant pay without shrinking jobs
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
Airbus announced 326 orders or commitments worth $40 billion.
Airbus won a late boost from two big orders from Iran, which is expanding its aviation industry after years of sanctions.