Chuck Beames, who headed Seattle-based Vulcan Aerospace for the past two and a half years, has left the company.

He’ll be replaced on an interim basis by Jean Floyd, head of the company’s Stratolaunch project, which is building a giant space launch airplane in the Mojave desert.

Vulcan founder Paul Allen told employees of the leadership change in an internal e-mail last week. Allen wrote that as the Stratolaunch project moves into “a more operational phase,” Beames “decided that now is the right time to leave.”

The airframe of of the Stratolaunch aircraft, featuring twin fuselages, six engines and a larger wingspan than any aircraft ever built, is nearing completion even as doubts persist about whether its business plan will fly.