Virgin America flight attendants voted to reject the first contract offer negotiated by their union, creating confusion as to the way forward. The flight attendants will be represented by a different union if the airline’s merger and integration with Alaska is fully completed.

Flight attendants at Virgin America have voted to reject the first contract offer negotiated with management by the Transport Workers Union (TWU), leaving the union in a confused position before the carrier’s merger with Alaska Airlines is completed.

The proposed contract for Virgin’s more than 1,000 flight attendants would have provided an immediate 7.5 percent pay increase plus a signing bonus and further pay hikes after the merger process is fully completed. The flight attendants voted 490 to 415 to reject the proposal.

The merger of Burlingame, Calif.-based Virgin with Alaska is expected to close before the end of this year, meaning that the two airlines become a single company under Alaska management.

However, there will follow a potentially long transition period before the airlines are combined into a single operational unit.

Eventually, once that process is complete, both sets of flight attendants will be represented by a single union, the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), which represents the larger unit of more than 3,300 Alaska flight attendants.

Until then, the two sets of airplanes and their crews will have to operate independently. The two sets of flight attendants will maintain separate pay rates and seniority status.

Brian Palmer, a vice president on the AFA’s Alaska Airlines flight attendants unit,said that when United merged with Continental, it took six years to integrate separate groups of flight attendants into a single collective bargaining unit.

However, that was a particularly inefficient merger.

Palmer said “Alaska management has made it clear it wants to realize operational efficiencies as soon as possible, with one group of flight attendants, one group of pilots, not having to be separated from working on each other’s aircraft.”

In a summary of the proposed agreement ahead of the vote, the TWU leadership told its members that if the contract was voted down, the union could return to the negotiating table.

“However, we will be negotiating with Alaska Airlines management as opposed to Virgin America leadership,” the union said, adding that “ Alaska Airlines management would not have much incentive to negotiate with us knowing we would eventually transition to their AFA Contract.”

According to data the TWU provided its members, Alaska flight attendants have higher pay than Virgin’s. After a year of service, Alaska flight attendants currently get the equivalent of about $27.30 per flight hour in base pay compared with $23 for Virgin flight attendants.

So once the operations of the two airlines are fully merged and all flight attendants come under the AFA contract, Virgin employees should see substantially better pay.

It may be that the Virgin flight attendants anticipate a relatively speedy transition to the AFA union contract. With no bargaining agreement in place, they won’t have to pay union dues to the TWU in the meantime.

However, they’ll be missing out on the interim pay raises rejected in this week’s vote for as long as the integration process drags out.

The AFA’s Alaska unit issued a statement on the union website acknowledging that the rejection of the TWU contract offer by the Virgin flight attendants “raises questions about what happens next” but vowed to “stand in unity with our Virgin America sisters and brothers.”