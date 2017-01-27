The vote to decide if the Machinists union will represent the roughly 2,850 production workers at Boeing’s South Carolina manufacturing site has been set for Feb. 15.

The company and the International Association of Machinists (IAM) agreed on the date Friday.

The union canceled a previous vote in April 2015 after a sustained campaign against the union by S.C. politicians and the company led union organizers to conclude they couldn’t win a majority.

The renewed effort to unionize the S.C. complex has again produced intense lobbying of the workforce. Both sides have set up websites and Facebook pages with videos and documents making the case for and against the IAM.