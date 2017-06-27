It’s common to take two or three years, sometimes longer, to develop new uniforms for airline crews because the jobs can be physically demanding while the clothes must be both utilitarian and attractive, on many thousands of employees.

Long ago, airline uniforms reflected the glamour of flight. Now, they have to serve more utilitarian needs. Do they reflect the airline’s image? Will they look good on most everyone? And, perhaps most important, are they comfortable?

Several domestic airlines have been wrestling with the answers to those questions as they redesign uniforms that, in some cases, were last updated decades ago.

For American Airlines, which introduced new uniforms in September, the different look was an important step in conveying a unified brand image since its merger with US Airways in 2013.

“There was a visual difference in what people were wearing, and I think, inherently, that kind of creates a barrier,” said Brady Byrnes, the airline’s director of global marketing. After the rollout of the new uniforms, he said, “You could just feel a shift.”

People who work on airline uniform designs say it’s common for the process to take two or three years, sometimes longer.

Ekrem Dimbiloglu, director of airport customer experience for Delta Air Lines, agreed that “there’s a very long lead time associated with producing garments.”

In 2015, Delta tapped fashion designer Zac Posen to develop its new uniforms, which will be rolled out to around 60,000 employees next year. “It’s a million-plus garments,” Dimbiloglu said.

One reason the new designs take so long is that airline uniforms, unlike ordinary work clothes, have to be multifunctional.

“When you look at a flight-attendant dress, it just looks like any other dress,” Byrnes said. But the cut and the fabric have to accommodate a range of motion, from hoisting bags into the overhead bins to crouching down in the galley.

“It’s a very physical job. It has to bend and stretch and move,” Byrnes said of the uniforms. “The fabrication is extremely important. We really did a lot of extensive testing in fabric, by adding a little bit of a stretch.”

Seattle based-Alaska Airlines said in February 2016 it would have new uniforms designed for its 12,000-plus employees by next year, but now the switch is scheduled for mid-2019.

Airline spokeswoman Halley Knigge said the company went through dozens of designers before deciding on Seattle’s own Luly Yang. It started the redesign with focus groups of all uniformed employees, from flight attendants to pilots to ground workers. Employees of Virgin America, which Alaska acquired last year, were also surveyed.

Undercover work

According to a blog post on Alaska’s website, Yang traveled undercover for six months in 2016 on Alaska flights, asking crew members about their uniforms, saying only that she was working on a research project. Eventually some employees will test the new uniforms and provide more feedback before the apparel goes into production.

“It’s quite different to design a blazer for someone like me who sits at a desk versus a flight attendant who needs to stay comfortable moving around, loading carts and closing overhead compartments,” Knigge said.

Materials that make movement easy were also a top priority for Southwest Airlines, which introduced new uniforms for its more than 42,000 workers this month.

“For a lot of our garments, we transitioned to a ponte fabric,” said Sonya Lacore, Southwest’s vice president for in-flight operations. Ponte, a heavyweight knit, has a slight stretch to it. “It gives with you. That was a big, big thing,” she said.

Uniforms also have to reflect the realities of life on the road, with fabric blends that resist stains and wrinkles and can be laundered, if necessary, in a hotel sink. They also need to keep the wearers comfortable, whether in the summer in Maui or in the winter in Minneapolis.

Wear tests

The roughly 500 employees in American’s wear test reported back on details that needed to be changed. For example, Byrnes said, an initial dress prototype included a back zipper, but flight attendants found it challenging to reach. So the zipper was scuttled in favor of buttons on the front.

For its 1,000-employee wear test, Delta solicited feedback via surveys, focus groups, an internal Facebook page and job shadowing, in which members of the design team traveled with flight crews to get a firsthand view of the demands of the job.

“We had about 160-plus changes to the uniform design” as a result of those efforts, Dimbiloglu said.

Pockets — their number, placement and appearance — are a huge issue, airline executives say. Another is shirt length: In-flight crew members need their shirts long enough to stay tucked in when they reach into overhead bins.

Southwest also had to decide whether the new uniforms would keep or eliminate the shorts that were perhaps the most distinguishing feature in the previous uniform design.

“There was quite a bit of debate about it,” Lacore said, since so many of the places where Southwest flies are hot year-round. “We wanted them to be comfortable, and they convinced us shorts are one of the ways they stay cool and comfortable.”

Coming up with styles that will be flattering on a wide variety of body types is another challenge for designers.

“Color-blocked garments with two or three tones create some interest for the eye and will help lengthen and slim — it can make you look a little more athletic or sport-inspired,” said Caroline Bartek, a fashion designer and creative director at Cintas, which is working with Southwest on its new uniforms.

“I would say another is just having the opportunity to have garments untucked,” she said, adding that more airlines were opting to offer a set of mix-and-match separates. “The final design element we’re seeing is that there’s no one prescription.”

Most of the uniform overhauls include clothes not only for flight attendants and gate agents — “above the wing” jobs — but also for the luggage handlers, mechanics and others from “below the wing” workforce.

Even after testing, unexpected issues can crop up. After it rolled out its new uniforms, American faced a number of complaints from workers who reported rashes, respiratory trouble and other health problems after wearing the wool-blend suits.

Last week, American announced that while its testing “confirms that the current uniforms are safe,” it would not renew its contract with its supplier when it expired in 2020. “In the meantime,” it said in a letter to workers, “we continue to offer a variety of options, including standard wool, polyester and 100 percent cotton. There is also an off-the-shelf option available by an independent supplier.”

Aside from fit and function, employee uniforms are an important part of an airline’s brand image. Shashank Nigam, chief executive of the consulting firm SimpliFlying, said uniforms were a crucial part of an airline’s brand, especially with the decline in the number of in-person encounters a traveler experiences.

“Today more than ever,” he said, “the uniform is the most important symbol of an airline that a passenger interacts with and sees.”