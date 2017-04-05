Seattle-based Spaceflight Industries announced Wednesday a new Web-based satellite imagery service called BlackSky Spectra that enables customers to access satellite images on demand.

The Web-based service allows searching of BlackSky’s imagery archive database, containing high-resolution satellite images. Users can also select a specific place on a map and order customized satellite imagery of that location.

Spaceflight said it has now added new imagery to its existing database from a variety of multi-spectrum and higher-resolution satellites built and deployed by European aerospace giant Airbus.

The imagery includes not only photos but also radar and radio frequency images. Radar images can supplement visible satellite imagery in areas with cloud cover or after dark.

“BlackSky is transforming how we look at the world by integrating the widest variety of sensors into a revolutionary, easy to use service,” said Spaceflight chief executive Jason Andrews.

Blacksky was formed in 2015 with the goal of launching a constellation of 60 imaging satellites, the first of which launched last fall.

At that time, Andrews said the company would builda Web-based platform that will enable easy access to images of anywhere on earth from both its own satellites and those operated by other companies such as Airbus.