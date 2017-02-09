Singapore Airlines has committed to buy 20 Boeing 777-9s and 19 787-10 Dreamliners.

Boeing won a commitment from Singapore Airlines to order 39 widebody aircraft as Southeast Asia’s biggest long-distance carrier upgrades its fleet with more fuel-efficient models in an effort to cut costs.

The airline committed to buy 20 777-9s, which are set to debut at the decade’s end, and 19 787-10s, the longest Dreamliner model, for $13.8 billion at list prices. Airlines typically get substantial discounts, however, and estimated current prices by industry consultant Avitas put the actual value of the commitment at about $6.9 billion.

Deliveries of the jets will start as early as in the financial year ending March 2021, the carrier said, adding it also has options to buy six more of each of the two models.

The new deal would provide a critical boost to two high-profile Boeing products amid a tough market for twin-aisle jets. The jet maker has been working hard to land sales of its upgraded 777X family after twice announcing it would cut output of current models. The new aircraft will replace some of Singapore Air’s aging Boeing planes such as the 777-300ER, while giving the carrier’s low-cost units rights to jets not yet on the market.

The Singapore order also could influence other airlines, said Jefferies analyst Howard Rubel.

“The carrier is a demanding customer, and its fleet decisions usually define market trends in the intermediate term,” he wrote in a note to investors. “The 787-10 order underscores the attractive operating features of the plane and expands the backlog for a plane that has yet to take its first flight. It probably underscores the airline’s confidence in the company’s ability to deliver the plane’s operating efficiencies.”

Singapore Air has ordered 67 Airbus A350-900 jets, including an ultralong range version, as it courts business travelers with nonstop service to markets such as New York and Los Angeles.

The Asian carrier’s current fleet includes 10 A350s, which Airbus says consume 25 percent less fuel than Boeing’s 777 aircraft, with 57 more on order. The airline already has 30 787-10s on order, according to Boeing’s website.

Singapore Air has also reviewed a proposed, longer version of the twin-engine 777 that would carry as many as 450 passengers, a load previously handled only by four-engine jumbo jets.

The carrier is the launch customer for the 787-10, the first Boeing jetliner to be manufactured solely at its North Charleston, S.C., plant. Deliveries are slated to begin next year.

Singapore Air’s unit Scoot currently flies the carbon-composite 787-800 and 787-900 variants of the Dreamliners.