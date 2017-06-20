On day two of the Paris Air Show, Boeing stacked up more MAX 10 orders. Boeing also said that the fuselage of its proposed next new airplane will be made from carbon fiber composite and will have an unusual cross-section.

On the second day of the Paris Air Show, Boeing blew through its own projection for MAX 10 orders from the day before, with United Airlines committing to 100 of the new model.

Boeing also offered a tantalizing new detail about its proposed next new airplane, revealing for the first time that the fuselage as well as the wings of the jet unofficially dubbed the 797 will be carbon fiber plastic composite — and not the usual circular cross-section.

A day after Boeing formally launched the MAX 10, the largest member of the new single-aisle jet family seating up to 230 passengers, it announced a further 153 orders for the airplane.

However, the United order is not technically a new order as the U.S. carrier simply agreed to convert its 2012 order for 100 MAXs to the larger model.

Additional MAX 10 orders announced in Paris Tuesday included 20 for U.S. aircraft lessor Aviation Capital Group, 15 for China Aircraft Leasing Group (CALC), 10 for Irish airline Ryanair, and 8 for Chinese airline Okay Airways.

And the order news for Boeing went beyond the MAX 10.

Avolon, a rapidly expanding aircraft lessor — Chinese owned, though headquartered in Ireland — ordered 75 MAX 8s.

Kuwaiti lessor ALAFCO announced a commitment for 20 MAX 8s and Tokyo-based Japan Investment Adviser Co., which has an aircraft leasing unit, committed to buy 10 MAX 8s.

CALC ordered another 35 different MAX models in addition to its MAX 10 order and Okay Airways another seven MAX 8s.

Okay also signed a memorandum of understanding for five 787-9 Dreamliners. And Azerbaijan Airlines announced a commitment for four 787-8s.

Those follow a significant Dreamliner order Monday from the world’s largest lessor, Ireland-based AerCap, for 30 787-9s.

On Tuesday, United also ordered four 777-300ERs, which is good news in helping Boeing bridge the production gap to the 777X.

Also helping fill that gap, Ethiopian Airlines announced a commitment to buy two 777 freighters.

797 composite fuselage

The news on the “797” in Paris is highly significant for this region in that it offers new information about how the plane will have to be built.

In a presentation at the air show, Mike Delaney, Boeing vice president in charge of new airplane development, said the plane — like the Dreamliner — will be all-composite.

Previously, Boeing had made clear only that the wing would be carbon fiber composite.

Boeing has never built a composite fuselage in the Puget Sound region.

The various fuselage sections for the Dreamliner are made in North Charleston, S.C.; Wichita, Kan., and Nagoya, Japan.

Boeing is already fabricating the composite wings for the forthcoming 777X in a new $1 billion facility in Everett.

Building the 797 fuselage will require further massive investment, wherever Boeing decides to locate that work.

Delaney also confirmed what Boeing has hinted at: that it’s looking at an elliptically-shaped fuselage cross-section for the 797.

This will allow it to be wider, so that the plane can be a twin-aisle, though not as deep as today’s widebodies.

Such a cross-section will reduce the overall size of the jet at the cost of cutting the available cargo space below the passenger cabin.