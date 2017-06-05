Officials broke ground Monday morning on the new commercial passenger terminal at Everett’s Paine Field. The developer, Propeller Airports, released new architectural renderings of the proposed terminal.

New York-based private equity firm Propeller Airports, which is developing and will operate the teminal, released new architectural renderings of the planned terminal that replace the former proposal of a lodge-like design using lots of wood and stone with a boxier shape more like a typical office building.

Alaska Air Group last month was the first to announce that it will operate a commercial passenger service out of the airport, with flights beginning in fall 2018 and tickets going on sale early next year.

Alaska Air chief executive Brad Tilden attended the groundbreaking, along with the airline’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer Andrew Harrison.

Washington state Lieutenant Governor Cyrus Habib, Everett Mayor Ray Stephanson and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers also attended, along with various local elected officials and representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Brett Smith, chief executive of Propeller, said that while the original architectural proposal presented in 2015 “was more of a lodge,” the updated design presented Monday offers “a mid-century modern look.”

The new terminal will have just two airport gates. With typical turn times that means the peak capacity of the airport will be roughly 16 flights per day.

Alaska said it plans to operate nine daily departures from the airport to destinations along the West Coast from Oregon to California.

In a sign of things to come, Alaska landed one of its Horizon Air regional jets, an Embraer 175, at Paine Field for the ceremony.