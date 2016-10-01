The Mitsubishi Regional Jet, slated for testing at Moses Lake for the next year or more, may face new delays in production, a Japanese business newspaper reported Saturday.

The Mitsubishi Regional Jet, slated for testing at Moses Lake for the next year or more, may face new delays in production, a Japanese business newspaper reported Saturday.

The first MRJ is now likely to be handed off to buyer ANA Holdings in 2019 or later, rather than in mid-2018, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.

Bloomberg News likewise reported that ANA spokeswoman Maho Ito said Mitsubishi informed the airline of the possibility of a delay in late September. Mitsubishi has not given any new date, she said.

According to Nikkei Asian Review, “Mitsubishi Aircraft has taken another look at the MRJ’s design to rebalance the aircraft after apparently repositioning certain components. The changes apparently rule out mid-2018 delivery.”

The first of four MRJ airplanes arrived Wednesday afternoon at Moses Lake, where over the next year to 18 months the Japanese company will conduct flight tests to obtain Federal Aviation Administration certification.

The jets are coming to the U.S. for flight tests in part because Japan’s air space is too congested. Mitsubishi chose the Pacific Northwest because of the engineering support available here for the intense certification process.

In Seattle, about 100 employees of local engineering firm AeroTEC and 50 Mitsubishi employees transfered from Japan will support flight test and certification.

At Moses Lake, another 250 people, including about 50 local hires, will work directly on the airplanes.