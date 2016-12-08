Fox News reported that Mulally is being looked at for the position at State, but a Trump spokesperson would only confirm they are meeting.

Alan Mulally, former CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and then the CEO of Ford Motor Co., is reportedly meeting with President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday amid speculation that he may be a candidate for Secretary of State.

Fox News reported that Mulally is being looked at for the position at State.

A Trump transition team spokesperson told reporters that Trump is meeting with Mulally because he “has substantial executive experience overseeing large, multinational companies.”

“When he ran Ford, it was the only company not to receive a federal bailout,” spokesman Jason Miller said Thursday, according to The Hill.