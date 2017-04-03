The Quebec-based maker of the C Series jet, which is years late and billions over budget, revised its plan for a nearly 50 percent compensation increase for top execs after a backlash from the public and political leaders.

Bombardier’s chief executive embarked on a media blitz to calm public fury over plans to raise management pay after the planemaker accepted government aid and began mass job cuts.

The firestorm over an almost 50 percent pay raise for corporate leaders added a self-inflicted wound to Bombardier, which is struggling to land new orders for an airliner plagued by development delays and cost overruns.

The company said it would delay more than half of 2016 compensation by one year to 2020 for six of its highest-paid executives and would pay the deferred amounts only if performance targets are met. Details of the plan will be filed this week.

“I understand the anger,” Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare said on Quebec’s LCN television network Monday. “We disappointed people. … We are anchored in Quebec, and we want to make Quebeckers proud of Bombardier.”

In another interview, on Montreal’s 98.5 FM, he said, “If we perform, not only will the executives benefit, but Quebec will benefit, our employees will benefit, and we’ll be capable of continuing to create jobs here.”

Quebec last year invested $1 billion in Bombardier’s C Series jetliner program, which entered service more than two years late and billions of dollars over budget. The company last year also announced plans to eliminate more than 14,000 jobs. Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao urged the company’s board to rethink the compensation policy.

“We are obviously not pleased with the decision that Bombardier made around its remuneration for its executives, but we are happy to see them make decisions that are fixing that for Quebeckers’ and Canadians’ confidence,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the House of Commons.

Union leaders weren’t happy, either. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said it would express its “displeasure to the representatives of the company in due time during the next rounds of negotiations.”

Quebec’s Liberal government “committed errors when it gave its financial assistance to Bombardier without imposing the necessary conditions as to how the funds were to be used,” David Chartrand, Quebec coordinator for the union, said in a statement. “We must act so that this problem does not recur.”

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard tweeted Sunday night that he was satisfied with Bombardier’s decision to defer compensation. Opposition leader Jean-Francois Lisee called the move “scandalous” and said the bonuses should be canceled.

Bellemare defended the compensation plan, saying the leadership team ushered the C Series into service last year, won key orders for the plane from Delta Air Lines Inc. and Air Canada, supervised the first flight of the Global 7000 business jet and helped shore up the company’s finances.

Still, about $16 million in total compensation will be postponed until 2020, he told Ici Radio-Canada.

Bellemare “ate humble pie and recognized after a few days that they had to backtrack,” said Karl Moore, an associate professor at McGill University’s Desautels Faculty of Management in Montreal.

Sixty percent of Bellemare’s 2016 compensation won’t be payable before 2020, “and that’s a lot,” the CEO said in one interview. His compensation is in line with that of other chief executives in the industry, he said.

About one-third of the jobs Bombardier is set to eliminate by 2018 are in Quebec. That means about 5,000 people in the province will be affected. Hundreds of people gathered Sunday in front of the company’s downtown Montreal headquarters to demonstrate against the payouts, with some chanting, “Shame on Bombardier.”

Bombardier’s five-year turnaround plan aims to reach break-even cash-flow in 2018 and $25 billion of annual revenue by 2020. The company posted a $981 million net loss last year, its second consecutive year in the red. Revenue dropped for two consecutive years, falling to $16.3 billion in 2016.