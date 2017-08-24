Former Boeing Chairman and Chief Executive Phil Condit has joined the board of ICON Aircraft, makers of a small two-person, amphibious sport airplane that has gone through turbulent development.

Former Boeing Chairman and Chief Executive Phil Condit, who most significantly led Boeing’s merger with rival plane maker McDonnell Douglas, has joined the board of ICON Aircraft, makers of a two-person, amphibious sport airplane that has gone through turbulent development.

Based in Vacaville, California, ICON delivered its first production aircraft in July 2015 but the following year halted production, laid off workers and announced a one-year delivery pause.

The company also suffered two crashes of its plane, including a fatal crash in May that killed chief test pilot John Karkow and another employee.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigation determined that the probable cause was pilot error not mechanical failure.

In June, ICON resumed deliveries to customers and now plans to ramp up production.

Condit has been an adviser to the company since 2010 and an investor since 2011.