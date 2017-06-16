A Boeing video of the airplanes it has flown to the Paris Air Show flying together over the North Cascades in early June is an awesomely beautiful display of aviation prowess.

From the opening when a 787-10 Dreamliner takes off almost vertically — you can do that in an empty jet — the video provides two minutes of supremely elegant and breathtaking air-to-air shots.

Flying alongside the Dreamliner is a 737 MAX 9, with distinctive forked wingtips. Though that’s a big plane for a single-aisle jet, here it looks like a cute younger kid tagging along with big twin-aisle brother.

Perhaps the most dramatic moment comes around the 1:20 mark when we see the Dreamliner coming at the camera head on in mid-flight when a shark-like fin begins to rise in front of it.

It’s the tailfin of the MAX, which slowly ascends into full view.

The two airplanes then soar wing to wing in a series of sweeping arcs, with Glacier Peak in the background.

Flying the Dreamliner are Boeing test pilots Craig Bomben and Tim Berg. Flying the MAX it’s Mike Bryan and Ed Wilson.

You’ve got to watch it.