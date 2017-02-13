More than 3,300 Delta Air Lines employees in the Puget Sound region on Tuesday will be paid annual payments from the airline’s profit-sharing plan averaging about $13,000 each, pretax. Companywide, the payout tops $1 billlion to Delta’s 80,000 total employees. .

Delta Air Lines employees in the Puget Sound region on Tuesday will be paid annual payments from the airline’s profit-sharing plan averaging about $13,000 each pretax.

More than 3,300 local employees will be paid a total of $43.1 million, the company said.

Delta’s total payout to its more than 80,000 employees worldwide is $1.1 billion.

“No other company and certainly no other airline has ever shared $1 billion in profits with its employees,” said Delta’s Chief Executive Ed Bastian.

The profit-sharing plan is in addition to monthly bonuses paid out for meeting operational performance goals, which last year paid out more than $90 million more to Delta employees.

The profit-sharing payout is down from last year, because at the end of 2015 Delta made changes to the plan that reduce bonuses from highly profitable years, such as 2016, when Delta made a profit of $4.4 billion.

Last year, the profit-sharing plan paid out a total of $1.5 billion, including payments to local employees averaging about $18,000.

On Friday, about 16,000 Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air employees were paid a total of $100 million in bonuses, with $62 million of that going to about 7,500 employees in the Puget Sound area for an average local payout of about $8,270 pretax.