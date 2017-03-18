A single-aisle passenger jet that is being built by the Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China is set for its first test flight by the end of next month, according to an executive affiliated with the maker of its engines.

A single-aisle passenger jet that is being built by the Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China is set for its first test flight by the end of April, according to Philippe Petitcolin, chief executive officer of Safran, an aircraft-engine maker.

Any problems with taxi trials may alter the schedule, Petitcolin said in an interview in Paris. The Chinese C919 aircraft will be powered by the LEAP engine, made by CFM International, an equal joint venture between Safran and General Electric.

China is developing the 168-seat plane with ambitions of eventually challenging the duopoly of Airbus Group and Boeing in the global aviation market. The passenger-jet project is part of an ambitious plan by President Xi Jinping to modernize China’s manufacturing. The government has identified aerospace among sectors that could help accelerate the process.

The chief engineer at COMAC, as the state-owned aircraft maker is known locally, said in October that the plane would take off by early 2017 at the latest, after at least two delays since 2014.

COMAC counts as many as 16 global corporations as suppliers, including GE and Honeywell International, and has set up at least 16 joint ventures for avionics, flight control, power, fuel and landing gear. COMAC estimates the market potential for the plane to be as much as $96 billion.