A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner touched down Monday afternoon at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, bringing famed entrepreneur Richard Branson to town for a celebration of Virgin Atlantic’s entrance into the Seattle market.

The flight, the third since Virgin Atlantic launched its Seattle-London route on Sunday, featured quite a bit of fanfare. British musical artist Raye performed onboard for passengers, which included Virgin Atlantic CEO Craig Kreeger in addition to founder Branson.

The route replaces Virgin partner Delta’s London-Seattle flight and will add capacity for 40,000 additional seats each year, Virgin Atlantic said. That brings total capacity on the route to 150,000 passengers annually. The daily route was announced last spring, nearly a year before its launch.

The new Virgin Atlantic route will arrive in Seattle at 3 p.m. each day, and take off for London at 5:50 p.m.

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines, Delta’s main competitor in the Seattle market, announced last week that it would retire the Virgin America brand within two years, much to Branson’s disappointment. Alaska acquired the U.S. sister of Virgin Atlantic for $4 billion last year. Branson, also the founder of Virgin America, had been a minority shareholder in the U.S. airline.

At a news conference following Monday’s Virgin Atlantic flight, Branson gave an example of how Virgin differs from other airlines. He held up a small salt shaker and pepper shaker — items he had “stolen” from the flight. The small silver shakers have been amenities on the plane for more than 30 years, and people love to steal them.

At one point, Branson found out that the stolen salt and pepper shakers were costing Virgin $2.5 million a year. Instead of eliminating the items, they stamped “Pinched from Virgin Atlantic” on the bottom.

“They’ve become some of our best advertising,” he said.

While in Seattle, Branson will also speak on a panel with local entrepreneurs Tuesday as part of Virgin Atlantic’s “Business Is an Adventure” private event series.